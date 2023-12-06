Macy's in Philadelphia reopens two days after fatal stabbing of security guard

The Macy’s store in the heart of Center City, located in the landmark Wanamaker Building, reopened Wednesday morning, two days after a knife attack inside the store took the life of a security guard.

At around 11 a.m., shoppers gathered on the sidewalk near Macy’s front doors awaiting the store’s opening.

Right on time, as a uniformed police officer stood by, the doors were unlocked, and holiday shoppers trickled in.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke to shoppers like Michael Handler, a musician residing in Santa Fe, New Mexico who visits family in New Jersey during the holidays.

"It was a somber mood inside and enhanced security, and you know they grabbed people from all over the state to work here today," Handler said after shopping.

As holiday tunes played on a loop outside, Macy’s reopened for seasonal shopping stained by bloodshed after a fatal knife attack on 27-year-old security guard, Eric Harrison, in the store Monday.

The alleged killer, and serial shoplifter, Tyrone Tunnell, is in jail and charged with murder, but the fear doesn’t end.

Charleen Bowe of New Jersey said she was apprehensive about entering the store.

"We were nervous just because it’s just a store you don’t expect something like that to happen in the store so you’re looking over your shoulder, oh man, could it happen to me?" said Bowe.

The words "Rest in Peace Eric" were scrawled in chalk at the front door while a flower from a sympathy-bouquet rests nearby.

"Rest in Peace Eric" is written in front of the Macy's in Philadelphia's Center City to honor the life of slain security guard, Eric Harrison.

Inside the store, a police officer stood watching, joined by store security throughout the building.

The shocking killing comes as murders in the city have dropped 19% from last year, but it’s the time and place of this violence that had many stunned.

Macy's in Center City will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will open Thursday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.