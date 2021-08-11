Made in America Festival: Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required

article

If you have tickets to the Made in America you will need proof of a negative COVID test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at the entry of the 2-day festival.

The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the City Of Philadelphia, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear mask.

Philadelphia on Wednesday announced a slate of new coronavirus restrictions amid the spread of the delta variant, including new mask mandates in some indoor and outdoor settings.

Under the new mask mandate, masks will be required to be worn indoors at businesses where proof of vaccination is not required. The city will also implement a mask mandate on unseated outdoor events with 1,000 or more people. The mandate goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

Made in America runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5.

