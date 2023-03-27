Madonna adds Philadelphia stop to Celebration Tour 'due to overwhelming demand'
article
PHILADELPHIA - The "Material Girl" is finally bringing her celebration to Philadelphia!
Madonna will perform her greatest hits at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20 as part of her Celebration Tour, which has sold out more than 40 shows.
Philadelphia initially didn't make the cut when the best-selling female artist announced her world tour back in January.
However, the city was among seven other dates added due to "overwhelming demand."
Tickets will go on sale March 28 for Citi and Official Fan Club presale and March 31 for general admission.
For more information, click here.