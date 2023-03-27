Expand / Collapse search

Madonna adds Philadelphia stop to Celebration Tour 'due to overwhelming demand'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Madonna is seen at DiscOasis event on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The "Material Girl" is finally bringing her celebration to Philadelphia!

Madonna will perform her greatest hits at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20 as part of her Celebration Tour, which has sold out more than 40 shows.

Philadelphia initially didn't make the cut when the best-selling female artist announced her world tour back in January.

However, the city was among seven other dates added due to "overwhelming demand."

MORE HEADLINES:

Tickets will go on sale March 28 for Citi and Official Fan Club presale and March 31 for general admission.

For more information, click here.