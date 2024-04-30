Mail stolen from mailboxes outside Montgomery County post office: police
PHILADELPHIA - Mail dropped off at mailboxes outside a Montgomery County post office was stolen early Monday morning.
Authorities say the thefts from two mailboxes happened outside the post office in Collegeville on West 3rd Avenue.
Police say mail dropped off anytime after 3 p.m. Saturday may have been taken.
Investigators advise that any checks mailed using these boxes should be canceled.
Anyone who suspects fraud should contact police.