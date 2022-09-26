'They won't be back next year': Wildwood Mayor speaks out after 'nightmare' H2Oi car rally kills 2

Two people are dead after an unsanctioned car rally swept through Wildwood this weekend, leaving tragedy in its wake.

Cars from around the country gathered Saturday night for the H20i car rally, causing chaos on the streets of Wildwood.

The unsanctioned event caused injuries, property damage, a bridge closure and car crashes - with one claiming the lives of 18-year-old Lindsay Weaklnad and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden.

"This was a nightmare," said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron. "This wasn't supposed to happen."

The mayor says the city had a game plan, but they weren't prepared for crowds to multiply into the thousands.

"We need the National Guard," was what the mayor says he told the governor that night.

Officers from Atlantic City to Cape May answered the call to help Wildwood during their night of need. However, the mayor says he plans on taking a new plan of action for future rallies.

"They won't be back next year," he said. "I can look you in the eye and say it won't happen."



