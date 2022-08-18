Man, 18, dies after being shot in the neck in Powelton, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Powelton.
According to authorities, officers received calls about a shooting on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue on Wednesday night.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds in his neck and leg, police say.
Officials say the man was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 10: 26 p.m.
According to police, at least seven spent shell casings were found on scene, along with a weapon.
Chief Inspector Scott Small says police do not yet have a motive and they will be checking surveillance cameras in the area.