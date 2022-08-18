Expand / Collapse search

Man, 18, dies after being shot in the neck in Powelton, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Powelton. 

According to authorities, officers received calls about a shooting on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue on Wednesday night. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds in his neck and leg, police say. 

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 10: 26 p.m.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to police, at least seven spent shell casings were found on scene, along with a weapon. 

Chief Inspector Scott Small says police do not yet have a motive and they will be checking surveillance cameras in the area. 