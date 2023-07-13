Man, 19, gunned down on street in Kensington

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

It happened on the 2700 block of A Street just before midnight.

Police say responding officers found the victim lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Multiple shell casings were found on the scene, but no weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Police say they do not have any information about a motive or suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.