Police: 7 shot, 2 killed in overnight shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia

At least seven shootings rang out Friday night into Saturday morning as another summer weekend in Philadelphia became a violent one.

The violence began with two fatal shootings Friday night, the first on Ella Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Another man was reportedly killed in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood when police say a 31-year-old man was shot at least four times on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10 p.m.

With the next 30 minutes, police say two more people became the victims of two separate shootings. A 23-year-old man was shot in the lower back on the 6600 block of Lansdowne Avenue. He is said to be in stable condition. A 29-year-old man is also in stable condition after reportedly being shot in the shoulder on the 7400 block of Lawndale Street.

Police say a 34-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the Lawndale Street shooting, which reportedly stemmed from an argument.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three more shootings were reported in the early morning hours Saturday.

A 20-year-old woman is stable after she was reportedly struck in the thigh on the 1300 block of North Orianna Street around 1:30 a.m. No arrest has been made, but police say a 19-year-old man is a suspect in the shooting.

A man and woman are also in stable condition after they reportedly suffered gunshot wounds after two separate Saturday morning shootings. No arrests have been made in either shooting.