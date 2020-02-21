Police ID pregnant woman killed in North Philadelphia shooting

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died following a shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday.

The shooting happened in the area of North 9th and West York streets around 6 p.m.

According to police, 39-year-old Ishan Charmidah Rahman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder.

Investigators said Rahman died at the hospital. An emergency C-section was performed, but doctors were unable to save the baby.

Family members identified the woman as 39-year-old Ishan Rahman.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

2 charged in fatal North Philadelphia quadruple shooting

‘Sense of Urgency’: Commissioner Outlaw addresses gun violence in Philadelphia

Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched car in Logan

The man who drove the victims to the hospital remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.