Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed on Lawndale street, police say

article

A 24-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown gunman on a Lawndale street Sunday.

Authorities said Philadelphia Police 2nd District officers were called to the 6400 block of Lawndale Street early Sunday afternoon, about 12:30, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found the 24-year-old man with several gunshots to his torso when they arrived.

MORE HEADLINES:

Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

An active investigation is ongoing, but police say no weapons have been found and they do not have any suspects in custody.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.