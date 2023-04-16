Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed on Lawndale street, police say
LAWNDALE - A 24-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown gunman on a Lawndale street Sunday.
Authorities said Philadelphia Police 2nd District officers were called to the 6400 block of Lawndale Street early Sunday afternoon, about 12:30, on the report of a shooting.
Officers found the 24-year-old man with several gunshots to his torso when they arrived.
Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
An active investigation is ongoing, but police say no weapons have been found and they do not have any suspects in custody.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.