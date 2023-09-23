Man, 25, dies after he is shot in the chest in Kingsessing, police say

article

A 25-year-old man was brutally gunned down in Kingsessing and his killer is on the loose.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m., out on the street on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue, according to officials.

A suspect or suspects brutally shot the man multiple times in his chest.

Authorities say someone then drove the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle. The man died a short time later.

Police are investigating the shooting, but have not recovered any weapons and have not made any arrests.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

