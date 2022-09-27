Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say

article

An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back left shoulder, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say the man, later identified as Christopher Lorick, was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the shooter was apprehended by police and the firearm was also recovered.

Philadelphia police's Homicide Detectives Division is leading the investigation.