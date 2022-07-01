Man 27, dies after being shot in the head in Frankford, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Frankford.

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday morning at 2:58 a.m.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Fillmore Street for reports of a shooting, according to the department.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead on scene at 3:16 a.m.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, per authorities.