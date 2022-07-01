Expand / Collapse search

Man 27, dies after being shot in the head in Frankford, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
11:11AM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Frankford. 

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday morning at 2:58 a.m. 

Police responded to the 1800 block of Fillmore Street for reports of a shooting, according to the department. 

Officials say a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Authorities say he was pronounced dead on scene at 3:16 a.m. 

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, per authorities. 