Man 27, dies after being shot in the head in Frankford, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Frankford.
Authorities say the shooting happened Friday morning at 2:58 a.m.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Fillmore Street for reports of a shooting, according to the department.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- DA: Darby man charged for deadly Springfield road rage shooting sparked by victim's driving speed
- Man, 40, in critical condition after being shot by roommate in front of Frankford residence, police say
- Police: More than 65 shots fired in shootout that left 3 injured in Frankford
Officials say a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities say he was pronounced dead on scene at 3:16 a.m.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, per authorities.