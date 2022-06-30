Gunman accused of deadly Delaware County road rage shooting arrested, sources say

article

The alleged gunman in a deadly road rage shooting Wednesday morning in Delaware County has been arrested, according to law enforcement sources.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office confirmed that an arrest was made in the shooting, but did not specify if the person in custody is the shooter.

Officers in Springfield Township were called to the area of South State Road between Buttonwood Drive and Meetinghouse Lane just before 9 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash and shooting.

According to investigators, 54-year-old King Hua and his wife were driving south on State Road in the right lane when another vehicle with a man and woman inside passed them on the shoulder of the road.

Authorities say the male passenger in the car on the shoulder exited the vehicle and fired shots at the other car, striking the windshield and the Hua.

"The suspect’s vehicle pulls on to the shoulder of the road, got ahead of the victim’s vehicle, got out of the vehicle, fired two shots at the vehicle which permeated the window, killing the operator," Springfield Township Police Chief Daly described the incident.

The alleged shooter then fled out of Springfield and Hua was transported to the hospital where he died, police say.

Hua's only daughter said her father worked as a nail technician and immigrated to the United States from Vietnam more than 20 years ago for a better life.