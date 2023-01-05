Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say

article

Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan.

Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and right arm.

Medics transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m., officials say.

Police later identified the man as James E Carter III.

Investigators say no arrests were made and the investigation is active and ongoing.