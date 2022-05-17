Man, 27, dies after he was shot multiple times in Frankford, police say

article

A man has died after police say he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Margaret Street.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot twice in the head, and several more times throughout the body, authorities say. Responding officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Police say two people were taken into custody at the scene for questioning, but no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.