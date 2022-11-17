Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say

article

A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say.

Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found the 27-year-old victim had been shot multiple times, when they arrived.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details were released by officials regarding their investigation into the fatal shooting.

