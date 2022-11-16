Man, 53, killed in West Philadelphia shooting; suspect sought
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 53-year-old man was shot in the face and killed in West Philadelphia.
According to officials, 16th District Philadelphia police officers were called to North 50th Street and Westminster Avenue Wednesday night, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.
Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars from North Philadelphia mini market
- Video: 2 men robbed at gunpoint by group of suspects at West Philadelphia gas station, police say
- Man critically injured after being shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say
Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.