Man, 53, killed in West Philadelphia shooting; suspect sought

A 53-year-old man was shot in the face and killed in West Philadelphia.

According to officials, 16th District Philadelphia police officers were called to North 50th Street and Westminster Avenue Wednesday night, about 8:30, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.