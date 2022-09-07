Man, 29, critical after shooting in Eastwick; suspect in custody, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue Wednesday night, just before 8:30, in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section.

Responding officers found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say a firearm was found and an arrest has been made. An investigation is ongoing.