Man shot dead inside car in North Philadelphia, police say

Police investigating deadly shooting in Olney

A man was found shot to death inside a car Wednesday morning, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Olney Wednesday morning.

A man was found shot dead inside a Gray Toyota on Bingham Street and East Tabor Road around 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle allegedly involved in the homicide.

Police are currently on scene. No word on a suspect.