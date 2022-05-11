Man shot dead inside car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Olney Wednesday morning.
A man was found shot dead inside a Gray Toyota on Bingham Street and East Tabor Road around 6:30 a.m., according to police.
Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle allegedly involved in the homicide.
Police are currently on scene. No word on a suspect.