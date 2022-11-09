'Why did you have to kill him?': Family of man shot to death outside Philadelphia home searching for answers

The heartbroken family of a man shot to death in an ambush shooting outside his Philadelphia home is pleading for answers as police search for suspects.

Ricardo Scott, a 42-year-old Jamaican immigrant and father of 2, was killed in a hail of gunfire Oct. 1 outside a home on the 900 block of Marcela Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators believe he was followed home from the Frankford Transportation Center by at least two suspects in a silver Dodge Charger.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage of the deadly shooting that shows the suspects firing at Scott from the sidewalk and continuing as they walk closer.

The gruesome murder prompted the city to offer a $20k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Scott's killers.

Meanwhile, Angella Scott is forever changed by the death of her nephew who she says she was with just hours before he was gunned down.

"My phone rings and my son-in-law called and said ‘Ricky just got shot’," Angella recalled. ""I don’t know what we’re going to do, how we’re going to process this, this is not real."

No arrests have been reported and police have not released information on any possible suspects. Angella is hoping someone who knows something comes forward.

"It won’t bring him back, we already know that, but to get some closure of what happened because we have no idea, we don’t know him as a troublemaker," Angella said.

"We would really love to know why, come forward tell us why, why did you have to kill him?"