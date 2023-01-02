Man, 32, critically injured after being shot in the chest in Eastwick, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Monday.
According to police, 12th District officers responded to the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue in the city's Eastwick section around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived on scene, officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials say.
Authorities say police transported the man to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
According to officials, no arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.