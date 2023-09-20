Man, 33, gunned down in Strawberry Mansion: officials

article

A shooting in Strawberry Mansion turns deadly, as a 33-year-old man is gunned down.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Clifford Street, in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, early Wednesday afternoon, a little before 1 p.m., according to authorities.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the neck and back. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting. They say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

