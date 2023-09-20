Man, 33, gunned down in Strawberry Mansion: officials
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A shooting in Strawberry Mansion turns deadly, as a 33-year-old man is gunned down.
The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Clifford Street, in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, early Wednesday afternoon, a little before 1 p.m., according to authorities.
The 33-year-old man was shot in the neck and back. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:
- Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
- Suspect sought after robbing Boost Mobile in West Oak Lane, three days in a row: police
- Man killed by dump truck while getting off SEPTA bus in Crescentville: police
Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting. They say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.