Man killed by dump truck while getting off SEPTA bus in Crescentville: police

Police say a man was trying to exit a SEPTA bus when he was fatally struck at an intersection in Philadelphia's Crescentville section.

The 68-year-old victim was hit by a dump truck on the 4300 block of Rising Sun Avenue around noon Wednesday, according to authorities.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the dump truck driver remained on scene, but did not release further details about the deadly incident.

SkyFOX was live as the SEPTA bus and dump truck were taped off by police, and the intersection was shut down.

No charges have been announced at this time.