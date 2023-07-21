Man, 35, fatally shot in West Philadelphia, authorities say

article

A shooting that erupted on Philadelphia streets on Friday morning has left one man dead, authorities say.

According to police, 19th District officers responded to the 6300 block of Vine Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, officials say.

Police say he was transported to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m.

Investigators were on scene surveying the area for evidence, according to officials.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.