Man, 39, shot multiple times and killed inside vehicle in Chester, police say

A 39-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a vehicle in Chester.

According to officials, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 10th and Upland Streets Tuesday, about 5:15 p.m.

Officers found the 39-year-old victim, identified as Shakeem Fearrington, inside a vehicle on the 900 block of Upland Street. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said officers began life-saving measures. Medics arrived shortly after and declared Fearrington dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431, or email at bpot302@chesterpolice.org or Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197 or email at tylerd@co.delaware.pa.us

