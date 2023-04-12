Man, 40, critically injured after he is shot on East Mount Airy street, police say

article

A 40-year-old man has been critically injured after a shooting on an East Mount Airy street.

Officials said 14th District officers responded to the 6600 block of Ross Street Wednesday night, around 7:15, on the report of a shooting in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim suffering with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Officers are actively investigating the shooting and say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.