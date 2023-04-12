Ex-boyfriend accused of stabbing woman, 5-year-old inside North Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A man is facing attempted murder charges after prosecutors say he brutally stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her 5-year-old girl inside a North Philadelphia home.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded Monday to a property on the 1800 block of North 20th Street for reports of a person with weapon.
Police found a 37-year-old stabbed in the arms and chest, and a 5-year-old girl stabbed in the chest, abdomen and arm.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Duo wanted for preying on elderly woman with distraction theft in Shoprite parking lot
- Video: Shot fired as innocent bystander thwarts robbery of woman in Fairmount
- 'Targeted murder of a mother': Woman fatally shot in front of son in drive-thru lane of Cheltenham Dunkin'
The woman was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and the child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital. They both remain in critical condition, police said.
Less than two days after the stabbing, authorities announced 28-year-old Sean Tucker was arrested and facing several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.