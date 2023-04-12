Ex-boyfriend accused of stabbing woman, 5-year-old inside North Philadelphia home

A man is facing attempted murder charges after prosecutors say he brutally stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her 5-year-old girl inside a North Philadelphia home.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded Monday to a property on the 1800 block of North 20th Street for reports of a person with weapon.

Police found a 37-year-old stabbed in the arms and chest, and a 5-year-old girl stabbed in the chest, abdomen and arm.

The woman was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and the child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital. They both remain in critical condition, police said.

Less than two days after the stabbing, authorities announced 28-year-old Sean Tucker was arrested and facing several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.