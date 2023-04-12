Police: 18-year-old shot inside McDonald's bathroom in Tacony neighborhood

article

A shooting at a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Tacony section left a teenager injured Tuesday night.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip inside the fast food restaurant's bathroom around 9:30 p.m.

Several police responded to the scene on the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue, and transported the teen to a local hospital.

He is said to be in stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.