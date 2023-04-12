Police: 18-year-old shot inside McDonald's bathroom in Tacony neighborhood
article
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting at a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Tacony section left a teenager injured Tuesday night.
Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip inside the fast food restaurant's bathroom around 9:30 p.m.
Several police responded to the scene on the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue, and transported the teen to a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- DA: Boy, 11, found dead in parents' bed as police discover mom's car submerged on Cape May beach
- 'Targeted murder of a mother': Woman fatally shot in front of son in drive-thru lane of Cheltenham Dunkin'
- Police: Woman, 22, gunned down on Philadelphia street in broad daylight
He is said to be in stable condition.
It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.