Man shot in the chest through front door of his home in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after a single shot was fired through his own front door early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Champlost Avenue for a reported shooting just before 2 a.m.
They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The shot was fired through the front door of the home by an unknown suspect, according to authorities.
No arrests have been made, and no motive is known at this time. An investigation is underway.