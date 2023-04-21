Man, 41, critically injured after he was shot multiple times on Hunting Park street, police say
HUNTING PARK - A Hunting Park street was the scene of a brutal shooting of a 41-year-old man.
Officials say the shooting happened Friday evening, about 5:30, on the 3900 block of North 6th Street, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.
25th District officers responded to the shooting call and found the 41-year-old man suffering from a number of gunshot wounds, including one to his chest.
They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect sought in North Philadelphia rec center shooting of 15-year-old: police
- Man accidentally shot with own gun by Philadelphia officer after fending off attacking dogs, police say
- Police: Man, 33, left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are actively investigating the scene, and say no one is in custody and no weapons have been found.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.