Man, 41, critically injured after he was shot multiple times on Hunting Park street, police say

A Hunting Park street was the scene of a brutal shooting of a 41-year-old man.

Officials say the shooting happened Friday evening, about 5:30, on the 3900 block of North 6th Street, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.

25th District officers responded to the shooting call and found the 41-year-old man suffering from a number of gunshot wounds, including one to his chest.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the scene, and say no one is in custody and no weapons have been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.