Police: Man, 33, left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man with severe injuries on Thursday night.

Authorities say 2nd District officers responded to the 1500 block of Longshore Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

On scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the shoulder, head, and tricep, according to officials.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital,, where he was listed in critical condition, police say.

Authorities say the motive is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing…