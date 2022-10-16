Man, 41, injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
Responding officers found the 41-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
An active investigation is underway, though, police say, no arrests have been made.
