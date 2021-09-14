Man, 45, critically shot in the groin in Fairhill, police say
FAIRHILL - A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the groin in Fairhill.
Responding officers found the man on the 3000 block of North 6th Street Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., according to officials. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.
The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made. An investigation into the shooting is underway.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
