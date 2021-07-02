Man, 50, critical after he was shot 3 times in Frankford, police say

article

A 50-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot once in the abdomen and twice in the left arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and was listed in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

