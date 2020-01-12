Man, 55, dies after being shot in Strawberry Mansion

article

A 55-year-old man has succumbed to his injured after being shot in the chest in Strawberry Mansion over the weekend.

Officers responded to North 28th and West York streets around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered Bobby Robinson suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night.

Police investigate shooting at North 28th and West York Street.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

