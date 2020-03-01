Man, 61, dies after he is shot by police in Bucks County standoff

article

A man shot by police after a barricade situation in Doylestown Township February 20 has died.

Thomas Zeller, 61, was declared dead Sunday at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health. Zeller had been hospitalized since the standoff February 20.

Officials say, police were called to the unit block of Carriage Drive, in Doylestown Township, just before 8:15 p.m. on the report of a man armed and damaging property at that location, February 20, 2020.

Zeller was said to have barricaded himself inside a residence when police arrived. Officials say police attempted to negotiate with Zeller.

Witnesses told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that several shots were fired after a brief argument between officers and the suspect.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will be performing the autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

