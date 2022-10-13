Expand / Collapse search

Man, 63, dies after being shot in the head in East Mount Airy, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

EAST MOUNT AIRY - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting. 

Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of East Sharpnack Street at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to officials, a 63-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and he was pronounced dead on scene at 12:48 p.m. 

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. 