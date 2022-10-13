Man, 63, dies after being shot in the head in East Mount Airy, police say
EAST MOUNT AIRY - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of East Sharpnack Street at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, a 63-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and he was pronounced dead on scene at 12:48 p.m.
Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.