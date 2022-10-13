Police: Overnight shootings leave at least 1 dead, several others injured across Philadelphia

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating several shootings that left at least one man dead and several others injured late Wednesday night and early Friday morning.

West Philadelphia

Two shootings took place just hours apart in the West Philadelphia neighborhood on Market Street.

Police say the first happened just before 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 911 calls for reports of a shooting at 60th and Market Streets.

According to authorities, officers found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, hip and arm.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Chief Inspector Scott Small says at least nine shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon and were found close to the man's body at the crime scene.

Police say surveillance video of the shooting shows the shooter walk up to the man, fire shots at close range and then ride away on a bike.

Investigators say they believe it is a drug-related shooting.

Hours later, a woman was shot in the leg at 60th and Market Streets, according to Small.

No additional information was released as investigators continue to work the scene.

Kensington

According to authorities, police responded to reports of gunshots in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on the 4000 block of Gilham Street just before midnight.

Police say they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, police say.

Small says the man is expected to survive.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows the victim and talking to someone before the person got into a black SUV and backed up Gilham before getting out, shooting the victim, later fleeing the scene.

Logan

A man is in stable condition after authorities say he was shot in the leg on the 4900 block of North Broad Street just after 2 a.m.

No additional details were released, but authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

East Mount Airy

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers received a call about a man lying face down on the 3300 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, police say.

Small says the man was found on the sidewalk with his head on the curb and he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who is listed as a John Doe at this time, was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m., according to authorities.

Police say spent shell casings were found just inches from his body.

______

Resources for gun violence victims and their families in Philadelphia are available here.