Man, 67, charged in shooting death of woman in North Philadelphia: police

A 67-year-old man is being charged with the murder of a woman who police say was found shot to death earlier this month.

Jarome Edens, a North Philadelphia resident, turned himself in to police on Tuesday in the killing of 48-year-old Rasheedah Lane.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Camac Street on July 9 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say Lane was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout her body and died at Temple University Hospital.

Edens was charged Tuesday with murder, weapons charges, and tampering with evidence.