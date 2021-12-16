Suspect arrested in armed robbery may be connected to other Center City incidents, police say

article

Philadelphia police say they have made an arrest in a recent string of armed robberies in Center City.

Thursday morning, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed in a statement that a suspect who was taken into custody following an armed robbery on Wednesday night is believed to have been involved in at least one similar incident.

Outlaw says three people were taken into custody following Wednesday night's robbery.

"At this time, we believe that at least one of these individuals was also involved in at least one of many similar gunpoint robberies that have occurred over the last several weeks in Center City Philadelphia," Outlaw said. "The PPD will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to ensure that those responsible for these - and all - dangerous crimes are taken into custody."

Wednesday night, around 6:15 p.m. police say a man and woman were unloading furniture from their vehicle into a garage on the 1300 block of South 19th street when a dark color Subaru SUV approached them in reverse.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say two suspects exited the SUV armed with handgun. One of them approached the male victim, pointed a gun at his chest and demanded money and the victim's watch. Meanwhile, the second suspect approached the female victim and told her not to move.

Both suspects got back into the SUV and drove off.

Nearly an hour later, plainclothes officers who were patrolling Rittenhouse Square, due to the recent string of robberies, recognized a silver Lincoln MKZ as a vehicle that was believed to have been connected to another gunpoint robbery at 200 Mozart Place the previous week. That incident also involved a watch being stolen.

Officers stopped the Lincoln, and the three occupants inside, at 17th and Locust Streets.

Police say the victims of the South 19th Street robbery identified two men who were in the Lincoln, ages 19 and 22, as the suspects that robbed them.

Police took all three occupants of the Lincoln into custody. The Subaru used in the 19th Street robbery has not been located, according to police.

Investigators say they have been looking into at least three other armed robberies just over the past week in Center City and Old City, where they say thieves were stealing watches.

Tuesday night, at 6:45, on Cuthbert Street, right next to the Comcast Technology Center, police say three men jumped out of a vehicle, with guns and robbed two victims of their Rolex watches. Friday, just before 5:30, at 22nd and Samson Streets, three men jumped out of a vehicle, with guns and robbed two men of their watches, wallet and some cash. Saturday night, around 11:45, on South 3rd Street, in Old City, police say two men robbed a man of his Rolex watch and left in a vehicle.

The victim in Saturday's incident was reportedly a groom stepping outside during his wedding reception.

Police have not yet identified the individuals taken into custody on Wednesday or specified which of the recent incidents they may have been connected to.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter