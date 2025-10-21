Man accused of hit-and-run in Upstate New York arrested near Philadelphia

The Brief Joseph Hess, 32, is accused of stealing a purse and striking a 76-year-old woman with his car as he fled. The hit-and-run left the woman with "multiple compound fractures to her leg," according to police. Hess, a Frankfort, N.Y. native, was arrested days after the incident in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania.



A suspect who was wanted in New York for a hit-and-run that left a 76-year-old woman hospitalized last week was arrested Tuesday near Philadelphia.

What we know:

Joseph Hess, 32, is accused of stealing a purse from a parked car in a McDonald's parking lot in Ballston, New York.

As he was fleeing the parking lot, investigators believe Hess struck a 76-year-old woman with his vehicle.

The woman suffered "multiple compound fractures to her leg" and remains hospitalized.

Hess was being sought on first-degree charges of assault and robbery.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

What's next:

Hess is being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delware County while he awaits extradition back to New York.