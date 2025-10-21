Man accused of hit-and-run in Upstate New York arrested near Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect who was wanted in New York for a hit-and-run that left a 76-year-old woman hospitalized last week was arrested Tuesday near Philadelphia.
What we know:
Joseph Hess, 32, is accused of stealing a purse from a parked car in a McDonald's parking lot in Ballston, New York.
As he was fleeing the parking lot, investigators believe Hess struck a 76-year-old woman with his vehicle.
The woman suffered "multiple compound fractures to her leg" and remains hospitalized.
Hess was being sought on first-degree charges of assault and robbery.
He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
What's next:
Hess is being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delware County while he awaits extradition back to New York.