Gov. Josh Shapiro reacts to deadly shooting outside Philadelphia mosque: 'Deeply painful and traumatizing'

Governor Josh Shapiro took to social media following a deadly shooting outside a Philadelphia mosque, calling the murder "deeply painful and traumatizing.'

Shapiro, a front runner to join Kamala Harris' presidential bid, posted on X shortly after a 43-year-old man was gunned down outside Al-Aqsa Islamic Society.

"Violence outside a house of worship is deeply painful and traumatizing for those simply showing up to worship and practice their faith," Shapiro wrote.

Investigators say a lone gunman ambushed the victim in the parking lot of the mosque located on the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Scott Small told reporters that surveillance video shows the shooter run up behind the victim and open fire.

"The shooter stands over the victim from a few feet away and continues firing shots" Small said.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital where police say he died. No arrests were made and no description of a possible suspect was provided by police.

"I'm praying for Philadelphia's Al-Aqsa Islamic Society community, a place I've been several times, and hoping they find peace in each other and in their faith," Shaprio wrote.