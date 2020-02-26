Man accused of spray-painting racist graffiti across Philadelphia

Police are searching for a suspect who they say spray-painted racial slurs across multiple locations in North Philadelphia.

The incidents occurred between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The vandalized locations included the Cecil B. Moore mural on West Jefferson Street, Brightside Academy on North Van Pelt Street, and the Habitat for Humanity on North 19th Street.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke responded to the recent incidents, calling the graffiti scrawled on the Cecil B. Moore mural "offensive and racist."

"Cecil B. Moore was a major leader in the civil rights movement in Philadelphia and a city councilman from North Philly," Clarke said, adding that the "signal of hate" will not be tolerated.

Police described the suspect as a black man between 25 and 35 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

