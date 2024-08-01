Man accused of stealing over $1K in faucets from Bensalem Lowes: Police

article

Police in Bensalem are hoping someone leaks information about who stole over $1,000 in faucets from a local hardware store.

Investigators shared photos of an unknown suspect accused of taking $1,700 in faucets from Lowes on Horizon Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, seen dressed in a green GAP hoodie with a baseball cap and sunglasses, committed the theft on July 20.

He's believed to have left the store without paying for the merchandise and drove away in a white Mercedes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department.