Man allegedly tries to breach cockpit on airplane out of Los Angeles; FBI investigating

Crew members on a Delta flight out of Los Angeles on Friday are credited for saving the aircraft from a man who allegedly tried to breach the cockpit and the FBI is now investigating.

Delta flight 386 flew out of Los Angeles International Airport at 11:30 a.m. headed to Nashville.

At some point when the plane was in the air, a passenger aboard the aircraft allegedly tried to breach the cockpit.

The suspect was zip-tied and passengers aboard the aircraft credited members of the crew for saving the plane.

The flight had to be diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it made an emergency landing around 2:20 p.m.

After a successful landing, the passenger was arrested by airport police and turned over to the FBI, a spokesperson from Albuquerque International Sunport Airport told FOX 11.

The FBI's Alburquerque division confirmed that they were responding to the report of the diverted flight, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Delta airlines released the following statement: "Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay any additional inconvenience."

