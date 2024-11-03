Man armed with knife killed in officer-involved shooting in Haddon Township: police

article

An investigation is underway after officials say a man was shot dead by police during an attempted burglary in Haddon Township early Sunday morning.

Officers encountered the suspected burglar in the stairwell of an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue in Westmont around 1 a.m.

He was armed with a knife, according to officials, who say an officer fired his weapon after an interaction.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect was struck by gunfire, and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Officials have yet to release further details, including the identity of the suspect and officer.