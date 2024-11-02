Animal cruelty case investigated in Cape May County, police say

article

Officials in Cape May County are investigating a horrifying case of animal cruelty.

According to authorities, police from the Middle Township Police Department were sent to Shunpike Road, in Cape May Courthouse, Friday.

When they arrived, they found a dead goat who, they say, had been mutilated on a property.

Investigators believe the terrible event happened overnight on October 31st. They haven’t as yet determined if the suspect or suspects left the scene on foot or drove off.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-8704 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can be made through the department’s Nixle tip line.