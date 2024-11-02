Expand / Collapse search

Delco man arrested, charged in double murder of Burlington County mother, daughter

Published  November 2, 2024 1:35pm EDT
WILLINGBORO, N.J. - A Delaware County man has been charged in the double murder of a Willingboro mother and her daughter, officials announced.

Lansdowne resident, Junior Edwards, 37, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, among other related charges, Burlington County officials announced.

Edwards was arrested Friday in Philadelphia, on charges unrelated to the double homicide of 54-year-old Marisol Nunez and her 33-year-old daughter, Catherine Nunez, in their Willingboro home.

The women were found shot early Wednesday morning inside their Harrington Circle home, according to officials. Investigators found a first-floor window smashed, where Edwards was said to have gained entry around 4 a.m. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found outside the home, officials said.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE: Friends, neighbors demand answers after mother, daughter found shot to death in Burlington County home

Authorities went on to say Edwards and Catherine Nunez were the parents of an 8-year-old boy. He was at home during the shootings and was uninjured.

No further details were released by officials.