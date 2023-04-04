Man arrested for barricading with 2-year-old in Roxborough, threatening to shoot DHS worker: police
PHILADELPHIA - A visit by a DHS worker quickly escalated into a barricade situation involving a toddler that lasted from Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The 53-year-old female worker was serving a court order on the 5900 block of Jannette street when police say a man threatened to shoot her and fled with a 2-year-old child.
Police were called to the scene as the man returned several hours later with the child, and barricaded them both inside the home.
SWAT teams made their way into the home, where they took a 35-year-old man into custody.
The 2-year-old child, whose relation to the suspect is not known, is now in DHS custody.
No injuries were reported.